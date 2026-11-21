Toronto police are looking for a 27-year-old man who they say allegedly sexually assaulted two teens at a business near the Danforth Village neighbourhood.

Investigators say the two teens were approached by a man in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area on November 18, 2026.

“The suspect sexually assaulted the two youth victims,” police said in a release. The victims were able to flee the area and report the incident to police, they did not sustain any physical injuries.

Thorn Busch-Cameron, 27, of Toronto is wanted for sexual assault, failing to comply with his probation order, and four counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

He is described as approximately five feet 10, with a thin build and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hat, grey sweater, black jacket, black jeans, white shoes, and a black side bag.