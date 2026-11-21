Karine Vanasse is all-in on “The Traitors Canada” fandom.

Like many fans, she listens to podcasts and reads social media comments about the reality competition series, which has numerous international versions and a global viewership to match.

Unlike other fans, Vanasse is also the show’s host.

“I’ve never read comments (about my projects) like I do for this show,” she said on a recent video call from Quebec’s Eastern Townships. “I love to listen to podcasts who are analyzing our version because it pushes my knowledge of the game.”

They might have ideas for how the game will play out, or what strategies the players could employ. The show’s format is ripe for dissection.

The series — now in its fourth season — sends 22 contestants to a manor on the outskirts of Montreal to play a murder mystery game akin to Mafia. There, a small subset of the cast are secretly labelled as traitors who are tasked with “killing” one of the remaining contestants on almost every night of the game.

The other players, referred to as the faithful, try to weed out the traitors through a series of elimination votes.

Meanwhile, all the contestants work together to build up a prize pot during daily missions. They might be asked to throw beanbags at a target from atop a ferris wheel, or search for gold coins in a barn peppered with snakes, maggots and worms.

At the end of the season, if the faithful banish all the traitors from the manor, the remaining players share the money. If even a single traitor makes it to the end, they take it all.

Duplicity is baked into the format, so suspicion is rampant.

“For people who have never watched (the show) it’s hard to describe what you end up watching on screen,” Vanasse said. “But it brings people back to raw emotions and reactions.”

Legions of fans examine the traitors’ concealment strategies and the faithfuls’ deductive reasoning skills in social media videos and comment sections — and Vanasse completely understands the impulse.

“I became an actress because I love to dive into the human psychology and the human psyche of things. And so I feel like that game allows me to do that as well,” she said.

Vanasse got her start acting in Quebec, and broke through to English Canada with Denis Villeneuve’s 2009 feature “Polytechnique,” about the 1989 massacre at Montreal’s Ecole polytechnique engineering school.

She gained wider recognition in 2011 for “Pan Am,” a short-lived 1960s-set series about the early days of international air travel, which also starred Margot Robbie and Christina Ricci.

Vanasse said she sees her high-fashion, higher-camp performance as host of “The Traitors Canada” as a sort of embodiment of the game itself.

In addition to “The Traitors Canada,” Vanasse also hosts the French-Canadian version of the show, “Les Traîtres.”

Part Bond girl, part Bond villain, the lady of the manor — who shares Vanasse’s name and likeness but is a heightened character — sets the tone for the game. And at first, she said, her idea of each host was a little bit different.

When she imagined the host’s backstory on the English version, she pictured a woman born into wealth. On the Quebec version, she envisioned a self-made mastermind who “made her money on the dark web.”

But as the show has progressed, the way she imagines the two characters has converged, she said. Part of that is in the performance, but part of it is also in the presentation.

Take, for example, a cut-out dress she wore on one episode of this season.

“When I saw that dress on screen, I was like, OK, no, the Quebec version and the Canadian version have just merged,” she said.

“The Traitors” franchise started in the Netherlands in 2021, with “De Verraders.” Dutch companies IDTV and RTL own the format. They say there are more than 40 versions in production all over the world, including in Ireland, Turkey, Sweden and Ukraine.

There’s also two U.K. versions, “The Traitors UK” and “Celebrity Traitors UK” (with contestants including Stephen Fry and Michael Sheen), both hosted by Claudia Winkleman, and an American iteration hosted by actor Alan Cumming.

The Canadian edition has been a success for broadcaster CTV and streaming service Crave.

The finale of the fourth season is set to air Monday on CTV, with an extended cut streaming on Crave the following day.

It’s the fourth most-watched English-language Canadian series on Crave this year, and its viewership is up this season compared to last, a spokesperson said. She didn’t provide exact numbers, but said Season 4’s episodes were up 12 per cent among adults aged 25-54 compared to Season 3.

But Vanasse said that fandom has also altered the show. The contestants, who production calls “guests” at the manor, may have watched previous seasons and come in with ideas about how they want to play.

“The more we progress through the seasons, I mean, they arrive with all these suitcases — they’ve planned. Some of them arrive with a little character in mind as well,” she said. “And they have to adjust their narrative throughout the gameplay.”

Vanasse said watching that all unfold is riveting.

“Sometimes I have to remind myself to not be too much of a spectator,” Vanasse said. “Because, I mean, I am the first audience to what’s happening.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press