A Toronto man was arrested Friday in connection with a break-in that occurred in East York earlier this month, according to police.

Investigators were called to the area of Pape and Cosburn Avenues at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 11, for reports of a man who broke into a local business.

Police said the suspect entered the property and made off with an unspecified quantity of cash.

On Nov. 20, authorities identified the suspect and 56-year-old Peter Maroulis. He was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of breaking and entering and failure to comply with probation.

Maroulis was previously charged with seven counts of breaking and entering and 21 counts of breaching probation in connection with a spate of burglaries across the city in 2024.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Nov. 21.