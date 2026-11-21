One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in connection with a months-long murder investigation.

Toronto police said 25-year-old Devondre Hall was taken into custody on Friday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the violent death of 32-year-old Marcus Charles.

Charles was found dead inside a burning vehicle at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Investigators believe Charles was fatally shot before his vehicle was set ablaze in a field near Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road, between Scarborough and Markham.

Toronto police have identified 32-year-old Marcus Charles as the victim of a Sept. 2026 homicide. Photo: TPS.

Authorities previously arrested two 25-year-olds identified as Rushon Powell and Shakurwa Jeffrey, both of Toronto. Powell was charged with first-degree murder and Jeffrey was charged with accessory after the fact.

Both individuals were scheduled to appear in court in October.

In the most recent series of arrests on Friday, Hall was taken into custody along with 26-year-old Shyanne Miller of Toronto, who was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

They are both scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday. No other details were immediately available.

Hall was part of the BOLO Program’s newly released list of Canada’s most-wanted fugitives.

This was Toronto’s 28th homicide of 2026.