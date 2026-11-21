A Burlington family is preparing to lay four loved ones to rest after their lives were abruptly taken during a devastating fire earlier this month.

The tragedy, which claimed the lives of two parents and two children, is still being investigated as officials work to determine the cause of the fire that ripped through the family’s townhome during the early morning hours of Nov. 14.

In a statement released Saturday, Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said surviving members of the Stuart family are preparing to hold a vigil on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Brant Inn Compass in Spencer Smith Park, in the west end of the park, commencing at 6:30 p.m.

“Our hearts remain heavy as our community mourns the devastating loss experienced by the Stuart family,” Ward wrote in a social media post. “We continue to hold the family and all those grieving this unimaginable tragedy in our thoughts.”

One child, identified by the mayor as Te’Jaun, remains in the hospital with injuries sustained by the fire.

“In moments of unimaginable hardship, though there are no words that can take away the pain, we stand by one another,” Ward added. “I hope our community will come together to honour the Stuart family and offer a reminder that they are not alone.”

Our hearts remain heavy as our community mourns the devastating loss experienced by the Stuart family. We continue to hold the family and all those grieving this unimaginable tragedy in our thoughts.



The family is organizing a vigil this Sunday evening to honour the lives and… pic.twitter.com/ZBVMU2wNkg — Mayor Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) November 21, 2026