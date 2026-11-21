A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a car in Whitby later Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Mary Street West and Centre Street North at approximately 10:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said a 35-year-old man was walking across Mary Street when he was struck by a red 2017 Mazda CX5 that was being operated by a 92-year-old man.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

No other details were immediately available.