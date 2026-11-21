Whitby pedestrian, 35, in critical condition after getting hit by car
Posted November 21, 2026 11:09 am.
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a car in Whitby later Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Mary Street West and Centre Street North at approximately 10:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
Investigators said a 35-year-old man was walking across Mary Street when he was struck by a red 2017 Mazda CX5 that was being operated by a 92-year-old man.
Police said the pedestrian was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.
No other details were immediately available.