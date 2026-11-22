Toronto police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Malik Abass.

Investigators initially issued a Canada-wide warrant for 19-year-old Armani Callender and 17-year-old Cameron Marlor, both from Toronto. They are each wanted for second-degree murder, attempted murder, and two firearms-related offences.

On Sunday evening, police say they arrested Callender and charged him with second degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm knowingly not holding a licence, and possession of a loaded regulated firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court. No further information surrounding the arrest of Callender was immediately available.

Investigators have received judicial authorization to identify Marlor, who is a young offender, as the second suspect who remains outstanding in the investigation.

Abass was found suffering from a gunshot wound just before 4:30 p.m. on November 7 in area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall. He was taken to a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

The Mississauga teen was the 33rd homicide of the year in Toronto.