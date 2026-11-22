Toronto police are investigating a triple shooting that happened overnight in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Ellesmere and Brimley Roads just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of three men who were shot.

All three victims were rushed to a hospital and two were pronounced dead. One victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.

The Toronto Police Homicide Unit is investigating. No other details were immediately available.

Footage from the scene shows half a dozen police cruisers in the area and a gas station cordoned off with evidence markers on the ground.