2 men killed, 1 injured in Scarborough triple shooting
Posted November 22, 2026 7:15 am.
Toronto police are investigating a triple shooting that happened overnight in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Ellesmere and Brimley Roads just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of three men who were shot.
All three victims were rushed to a hospital and two were pronounced dead. One victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.
The Toronto Police Homicide Unit is investigating. No other details were immediately available.
Footage from the scene shows half a dozen police cruisers in the area and a gas station cordoned off with evidence markers on the ground.