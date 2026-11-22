MONTRÉAL — Bombardier workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate Sunday after rejecting the aircraft manufacturer’s latest contract offer, according to their union.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents about 2,400 Bombardier workers in the Montreal area, says 97.5 per cent of participating members rejected the company’s final offer.

The union says 97.8 per cent subsequently voted in favour of a strike mandate during a meeting in Montreal, although it did not specify how many members participated in the votes.

The union says workers are demanding their fair share after helping Bombardier recover financially, and they want to resume negotiations as soon as possible.

The union says the collective agreement expires Dec. 4 and warns it will have no choice but to take action if no agreement is reached by then.

In a statement, Bombardier says it believes its offer was “excellent in every respect” and is disappointed with the outcome of the vote.

The company says it will analyze the results to evaluate its options while continuing day-to-day operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2026.

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The Canadian Press