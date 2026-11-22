OTTAWA — Two Mark Carneys and a Donald Trump shared the stage at the Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner Saturday, when the prime minister got a little help from This Hour Has 22 Minutes impersonators to give the traditional comedic speech.

“I am pressing the emergency comedy button,” Carney said as comedian Mark McKinney came out to perform his Carney impression on stage, before comedian Mark Critch joined with his Trump impersonation.

But Carney delivered plenty of zingers of his own in his speech, taking aim at Canadian media, his fellow party leaders, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Trump.

“This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator,” he said.

The dinner is an annual event organized by the Parliamentary Press Gallery and is attended by journalists, politicians and lobbyists. Party leaders try their hand at comedy, giving self-deprecating speeches at which they also poke fun at each other.

Carney made fun of his remarks from last week in which he was asked about Quebecor’s proposal to acquire Telus. He’d answered that under certain circumstances and depending on the market structure, an oligopoly situation can lead to more competition.

“My staff are going to hate me for this, but this reminds me of a good oligopoly joke that I heard the other day. All the telcos told it to me at the same time,” he said. “Look, there are market structures in which that actually would be funny.”

This year, Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour also gave a speech that garnered many laughs and applause. The speech included a joke about Carney’s extensive international travel.

“Our prime minister is already getting a lot of attention. Actually, I heard a guy the other day compare him to God. Now seriously, do you know the difference between God and Mark Carney? God is everywhere, and Mark Carney is everywhere except in Ottawa where he’s supposed to be,” she said.

Arbour also said Carney “should continue to do the wonderful job he’s doing on homelessness, particularly his inspiring initiative on 24 Sussex.”

She added: “And of course, he should continue the very impactful work he’s doing on the environment, especially in Alberta.”

The party leaders often stay for the full duration of the dinner event, but this year Carney arrived in time for his speech and headed for the door right afterward. After the journalist emcees called him out on stage for leaving, Carney watched Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s speech from the back of the room, before exiting. Poilievre, who only attended for part of the evening last year, stayed for the whole event Saturday.

“Some say that Mark has a controlling leadership style. There’s been reports that he yells and micromanages his staff. He acts like a miserable prick to journalists. And when I hear things like that, I say once again, he’s stealing all my ideas,” Poilievre said.

Poilievre ended his speech by taking aim at Liberal government funding to support journalism, bringing a bag of money on stage and pretending to hand out cash to journalists.

“I’m taking the Liberal approach. I have a special gift to help with my new media strategy. I’ve got a media bailout for you all. Here we go. Here’s some for the Globe and Mail. Here’s some for the CBC,” he said.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet used part of his speech to strike a serious tone, and recognize journalists’ work, saying that without independent journalism there is no democracy.

NDP Leader Avi Lewis took aim at Carney’s early exit. “I do not have a seat in the House of Commons, but when I am given one at dinner, I stay there all night long,” he said.

He also harkened back to his previous career as a CBC host. “Back then, I was a member of the media class on the outside, looking in at the powerful. Now I’m the leader of the NDP. On the outside, looking in at the powerful,” he said.

Lewis had a big act to follow, after then-interim NDP leader Don Davies gave a self-deprecating speech last year that was widely viewed as the funniest of the night.

Newly-elected Green Party Leader Mike Morrice closed off the evening, poking at Lewis and Poilievre, who lost his Carleton riding in the last federal election.

“I’m now the leader of a federal political party, having not won my own riding in 2025. But I’ve heard that’s not a problem, right, Pierre? Avi? We’re good,” he joked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press