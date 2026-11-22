VICTORIA — A British Columbia First Nations leader says he will try to work with Premier Lorne Doerkson, but warns of “dire” consequences if Conservatives follow through on their promise to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

First Nations Summit Political Executive Robert Phillips says that Doerkson has built many “really good relationships” with First Nations during his time as an opposition legislator and he hopes Doerkson continues on that path after becoming premier.

Phillips, however, says he is concerned about Doerkson’s promise to repeal DRIPA, because it could trigger court cases, and “direct action” in the form of protests.

The First Nations leader says he opposes direct confrontation and wants to “get back to the table” in finding areas of agreement, but without the repeal of DRIPA.

Doerkson has said that he is “absolutely committed” to repealing DRIPA, but also “building relationships grounded in respect, dignity and trust.”

He said during Friday’s swearing-in ceremony that he would work with every First Nation through “honest conversations” and “genuine partnerships” that would ultimately benefit all British Columbians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2026.

Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press