A non-profit wildlife organization is calling on people to give coyotes space following a confrontation last week in a Toronto neighbourhood.

Coyote Watch Canada says in a Facebook post that they have received reports of people purposefully approaching the coyote involved in the incident, including photographers luring the animal closer with food.

They say engaging with coyotes using items such as toys or food teaches the animal to approach humans.

Toronto police have said a child was attacked by a coyote at Edward Gardens, a park located in northeast Toronto, on Thursday morning.

They said bystanders scared off the coyote, but the child was dragged by the animal and suffered minor injuries.

Coyote Watch Canada says their thoughts are with the family, but claims in the post that while a coyote made contact with the child, the child was neither bitten or nor dragged.

They also said comments on social media have unfairly blamed the child’s caregivers, who were present and responded immediately.

The organization said the coyote was “failed by human behaviour.”

Police are urging people to call 911 if a person or pet is being attacked by a coyote. The non-profit says to never feed, approach or lure a coyote and back away slowly if a coyote approaches you.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2026.