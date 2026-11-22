Male injured in downtown Toronto collision
Posted November 22, 2026 10:44 pm.
Toronto police say one male has been injured in a downtown Toronto collision Sunday night.
Officers responded to reports of a collision on College and Bay Streets just before 10 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that struck a traffic light and a male who was injured.
Paramedics say the male injured was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.