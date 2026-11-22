3 injured in Yonge and Lawrence stabbing, 1 male in custody
Posted November 22, 2026 8:13 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a male was stabbed in the Yonge and Lawrence neighbourhood Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue West just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located one male with stab wounds.
He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Paramedics say two others were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No information on the male in custody was immediately available.