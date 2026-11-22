Man stabbed near Church-Wellesley village, 1 suspect arrested
Posted November 22, 2026 9:03 am.
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the area just at approximately 12:23 a.m. on Sunday and located a man with stab wounds.
He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a suspect was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.