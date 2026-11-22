Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Kensington Market early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Augusta Avenue and College Street just before 7:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located one man with stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.