Man stabbed near Kensington Market
Posted November 22, 2026 1:54 pm.
Last Updated November 22, 2026 3:58 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Kensington Market early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Augusta Avenue and College Street just before 7:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located one man with stab wounds.
He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.