OTTAWA — U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says Washington and Ottawa are making progress toward a trade agreement, but Canada’s growing trade relationship with China remains a concern.

In an interview with Fox News, Greer said the two countries are having constructive discussions and are “fairly close on finding a landing zone.”

But he criticized Canada’s decision to allow more Chinese electric vehicles into the country and expand tariff relief for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products.

Greer said the Trump administration wants to protect the North American economy as it manages trade in the auto, steel and aluminum sectors.

He described differences between the two governments as philosophical, saying Canada favours freer trade while the United States is focused on addressing the problems of globalization.

Greer also emphasized that most goods traded between Canada and the United States remain duty-free, supporting jobs on both sides of the border.

“It’s a more positive story, I think, than people realize,” he said, adding that Washington wants an agreement that benefits both countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2026.

The Canadian Press