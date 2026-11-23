A Peel Regional Police Service cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Monday evening.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Dixie Road North of Rathburn Road.

Police say two people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not yet clear whether any officers were transported to the hospital. Investigators say the driver of the other vehicle remained on scene.

No information on the cause of the crash was immediately available.