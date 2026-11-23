Nearly nine in 10 nurses in Ontario say they experience exhaustion and high levels of stress because of their jobs, according to a new report on working conditions in the province’s hospitals.

The report, commissioned by the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU) of CUPE, which represents about 16,000 nurses, documents the experiences of health-care workers across the province and calls for mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios.

Titled “We Are in Survival Mode: What Nurses Need You to Hear,” the report found nurses face workloads they say are too heavy to provide patients with safe and adequate care.

“They all described conditions in which they routinely have more patients than they can safely care for,” said researcher and co-authoer of the report, James Brophy. “And they warned us the chronic understaffing and productivity driven healthcare system are both putting patients and health-care workers at risk.”

Brophy says nurses are often forced to make difficult decisions on which patients receive attention first, even when patients have equally urgent needs.

“As one ER nurse told us, conditions are often chaotic and even dangerous,” Brophy said.

The report also raises concerns about staffing levels in Ontario hospitals, with the union’s president Michael Hurley saying the province has the fewest nurses per patient of any province in Canada.

“Consequently, the workloads are impossible for nurses in Ontario.” he added.

Meanwhile, the College of Nurses of Ontario has noted that the overall number of registered nurses in the province is increasing. However, the union says the number of available nursing positions is decreasing.

“Across Ontario we are seeing nursing positions, personal support workers, clerical staff and other essential health-care positions reduced, left vacant or eliminated as hospitals struggle to balance their budgets,” Angela Hodgson, RPN committee to OCHU said. “And when those positions disappear, the work doesn’t disappear with them.”

Members of the committee to OCHU say mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios are an important part to the solution, pointing to other jurisdictions where the approach has been associated with improved quality of care, lower patient mortality and reduced nurse burnout.

They also say the mandatory ratios would help in improving patient safety and retaining health-care professionals.

CityNews reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment but did not receive a response before deadline.