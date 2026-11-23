The New York Mets reportedly weren’t the only team willing to break the bank to land Tarik Skubal’s services.

The Toronto Blue Jays also appear to have put a record deal on the table for the standout southpaw, offering Skubal a nine-year contract worth more than $400 million, according to reports from MLB insider Michael Marino and The Athletic‘s Mitch Bannon.

It ultimately wasn’t enough to get Skubal to put pen to paper, however, as the 30-year-old agreed to a nine-year, $450-million offer from the Mets on Sunday. The contract sets the record for the highest total value and highest annual-average value given to a pitcher.

Skubal’s agreement includes a full no-trade clause and a $45 million signing bonus that is shielded from the management lockout that threatens the 2027 season. It includes $30 million in deferred payments from 2036-45.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325-million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers was the previous high, and Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander’s $43.33-million AAV contracts with the Mets were the previous per-season record.

Toronto was one of six teams to reportedly meet with Skubal this past week, and one of four to have in-person meetings, alongside the Mets, Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

While the Blue Jays’ gargantuan offer was reported in the aftermath of Skubal deciding to take his talents to Queens, the Dodgers’ negotiations went in a different direction, per ESPN’s Alden González.

Los Angeles never got to a point where it made an offer to the left-hander, despite wanting him back, González reported. He added that the Dodgers were willing to make a long-term offer, but that the uncertainty of the looming labour stoppage prevented them from doing so before a potential lockout.

The two-time Cy Young winner finished last season with the Dodgers after a mid-season trade from the Detroit Tigers, where he had previously played his entire career. Skubal posted a 2.72 ERA and recorded 186 strikeouts in 158.2 innings split between the two clubs in 2026.

The left-hander won the AL Cy Young as a member of the Tigers in each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

With files from The Associated Press