OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the number of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States in September was up compared with a year ago, continuing a trend that began earlier this year.

The agency says it was the sixth consecutive month the number of Canadian residents returning from the United States was up year-over-year, following 15 consecutive months of year-over-year decreases.

The shift reverses a trend of Canadians shunning travel to the United States in the face of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and talk of making Canada the 51st state.

The number of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States in September totalled 2.5 million, up 8.7 per cent compared with a year earlier. However, Statistics Canada said that even with the increase, the number of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States in September were down 24.9 per cent compared with September 2024.

U.S.-resident trips to Canada in September numbered 2.5 million, up 16.7 per cent from a year earlier, the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year increases.

Canadian resident return trips from overseas countries totalled one million in September, up 3.2 per cent from the same month a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press