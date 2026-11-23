Olivia Chow is using Ontario’s strong mayor powers to replace Toronto’s City manager and two deputy City managers, she announced Monday.

At a press conference, Chow expressed gratitude to the City’s former top bureaucrat, Paul Johnson, who is being relaced by the City’s chief financial officer, Steve Conforti as City manager.

In a statement to CityNews, Conforti said, “I will be stepping into the role of interim City manager as of Saturday, November 28. It is a privilege to take on this responsibility, and I do so with deep respect for the work of the Toronto Public Service. I look forward to continuing the valuable work of this office.”

Chow also celebrated the successes of her first term and outlined the new changes.

“Today I am bringing forward administrative changes that will streamline services, improve collaboration, innovation and efficiency in the public service,” Chow said.

“To this end, I am restructuring City administration to four major service areas, down from six,” she added.

The service areas are: Community Development and Human Services, Infrastructure and Environment Services, Housing and Economic Development and Finance and Corporate Services.

“There are no changes to the frontline services that people rely on,” Chow clarified. “These changes are at the most senior level.”

“This streamlined approach means our team can work better together,” she added.

Chow provided examples, including moving all social services divisions, as well as parks and recreation, into one service area under one deputy City manager.

The mayor said this will lead to better coordination and better services.

City-operated shelters will also be moved under the Housing and Economic Development service area. Chow said the change would put emergency shelters in the housing continuum to help build a system that moves people out of the streets and into permanent homes.

Under the province’s laws, the City manager can be appointed or dismissed by the mayor without taking the decision to City Council.

Chow said she will consult with Conforti over the coming weeks to implement the restructuring.

“Together, we will look at whether more changes are needed to make our city government run better,” she added.