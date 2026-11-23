With temperatures expected to drop sharply Monday night, the City of Toronto is activating its warming centres across the city at 5 p.m.

Warming Centres are activated when Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts temperatures will drop down to minus 5 C or during a winter weather event warning.

Monday started off with warmer than seasonal temperatures and the predicted high of 13 C was reached during the earlier part of the morning. Afternoon temperatures are forecasted to drop to 8 C and as winds shift to the northwest, gusting at 15-30 kilometres an hour, night time temperatures are expected to drop further to near -4 C.

Warming centres provide vulnerable individuals and those experiencing homelessness with a warm indoor space to rest. They also provide access to meals, washroom facilities and referrals to emergency shelters and other community services.

Central Intake does not need to be contacted to visit a Warming Centre as they operate on a walk-in basis. If a warming centre is at capacity, the City will help with transportation to another one that has space.

Drop-in programs are also available throughout the day for those who need them.

The City’s five Warming Centres are located at:

136 Spadina Rd. (south of Dupont St.)

81 Elizabeth St. (behind City Hall. West of Bay St., south of Dundas St. W.)

12 Holmes Ave. (Off of Yonge St., south of Finch Ave. E.)

885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd. (East of Markham Rd., south of Ellesmere Rd.)

349 George St. (East of Jarvis St., south of Gerrard St. E.)

The City says staff with the Streets to Homes outreach program is also continuing to reach out to people living outside and providing blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothing while also encouraging them to come indoors.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 311 if they see anyone in need of support.