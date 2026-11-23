OTTAWA — Federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin says the outcome of the recent annual United Nations climate conference was not what her government had “hoped” for.

In a statement issued Sunday afternoon, Dabrusin called on all parties to achieve “tangible outcomes” over the next year to move the world toward net-zero emissions.

After two weeks of meetings in Antalya, Turkey, delegates to the COP31 climate conference ended their deliberations Sunday without reaching an overall agreement.

The draft agreement up for debate at COP31, which was rejected by the European Union and other delegates, failed to mention the phrase “fossil fuels.”

It’s the first time a UN climate conference has failed to come up with a final, nonbinding agreement since 2009.

At the COP28 conference in Dubai in 2023, the world agreed to “transition away” from fossil fuels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press