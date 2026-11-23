ST. JOHN’S — The Canadian Coast Guard says work continues to finish removing a container ship that ran aground on Newfoundland’s west coast early last year.

An online notice from the coast guard says a portion of the stern of the MSC Baltic III is the last remaining piece underwater in Cedar Cove.

The notice says workers are preparing to pull that final portion of the cargo vessel.

MSC Baltic III had a crew of 20 aboard when it lost power in rough and windy seas, drifted outside the entrance to Bay of Islands and hit bottom at the edge of Cedar Cove.

In May, it was announced that Florida-based company Resolve Marine had been hired to remove the ship from the rocks and haul it to shore in pieces using chains.

The coast guard’s notice says as of last Tuesday, more than 9,650 tonnes — roughly 88 per cent of the ship’s total tonnage — have been pulled from the wreck since July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press