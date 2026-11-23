After tearing her ACL in June of last year, Kayla Viteritti made a full recovery and began an exciting journey in the United States to continue her soccer career this fall.

But an unfortunate set of circumstances has Kayla back on the sidelines with the goal of returning to competition in 2027.

Kayla Viteritti – soccer

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Kayla? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!