Male suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing at Derrydowns Park
Posted November 23, 2026 7:19 am.
A person has suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at Derrydowns Park.
Police were called to the area at Finch Avenue and Tobermory Drive just after 1:30 a.m. for the sound of gunshots, but found a victim that had been stabbed.
There were also reports of an altercation amongst a group of people.
Paramedics say they transported the male to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.