A person has suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at Derrydowns Park.

Police were called to the area at Finch Avenue and Tobermory Drive just after 1:30 a.m. for the sound of gunshots, but found a victim that had been stabbed.

There were also reports of an altercation amongst a group of people.

Paramedics say they transported the male to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.