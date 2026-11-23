The Toronto Maple Leafs spotted the New York Islanders a 2-0 lead on Monday and it appeared as if the Canadian visitors were on their way to a 10th straight loss.

But Dakota Joshua, Chris Tanev, Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan with an empty-netter, scored four unanswered goals for the Leafs, who beat the Islanders 3-2 to win their first game in November and halt a losing skid that started after beating the lowly Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Oct. 31.

Anthony Duclair and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who had won four of their last five heading into the game at UBS Arena.

Matthew Kessel found a wide open Anthony Duclair in the slot, who scored his seventh of the season at 3:12 of the first period to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

Mathew Barzal made it 2-0 at 6:55 of the second period firing a snap shot past the screened Anthony Stolarz. It was Kessel’s second assist of the game.

Dakota Joshua of the Leafs scored at 10:14 of the second period to reduce the deficit to 2-1, then defenceman Chris Tanev tied the game 2-2 at 3:52 of the third period.

McKenna put the Leafs ahead to stay with a goal at 8:55 of the third. Unlike previous games during their losing streak, the Leafs did not blow the lead. And Cowan sealed the deal with an empty-netter at 18:07 of the third.

Stolarz stopped 19 of 21 shots for the Leafs, while Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 32 shots in the Islanders’ net.

The Leafs go on to face the Boston Bruins on Friday.