MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — With heating costs expected to peak during Canada’s coldest months, one Mississauga family says it managed to cover its home and transportation energy costs for approximately $1,100 in 2025.

Harminder Dhillon and Jyoti Grewal have gone to considerable lengths to reduce their reliance on conventional energy sources. They have installed rooftop solar panels, disconnected their natural gas service, replaced conventional heating and cooling equipment with heat pumps, switched to an induction stove and replaced gasoline-powered vehicles with two electric cars.

The couple says solar generation helps offset their electricity costs, bringing their reported annual energy spending to about $92 a month. Canadian households spent an average of $4,943 on energy in 2023, according to Natural Resources Canada’s Energy Fact Book 2025–2026. That included approximately $2,376 for residential energy and $2,567 for fuels used in vehicles and other equipment.

Dhillon and Grewal’s reported $1,100 expenditure is approximately 78 per cent lower than that national average — a difference of about $3,843 annually.

The figures are from different years and are not a direct comparison between equivalent households. Energy costs vary depending on the size of a home, driving distances, local rates and individual consumption. The couple’s figure also excludes the upfront cost of purchasing electric vehicles and installing solar panels and other equipment.

Still, their experience illustrates how household energy bills can change when a family combines energy-efficient technology with its own electricity generation.

For Dhillon, an engineer who later became a criminal lawyer, the transformation began with concerns about climate change rather than an effort to reduce household expenses.

“For me, it was purely a climate-change perspective,” Dhillon said. “Our entire house is electrified.”

He says his interest in climate change began about 25 years ago, when he started reading about international climate agreements and the environmental consequences of burning fossil fuels.

Over time, he began examining how much his family depended on fossil fuels, from heating their home and preparing meals to everyday transportation.

About three years ago, the couple made some of their biggest changes, installing solar panels and disconnecting their natural gas service.

The transformation required an initial financial investment, but Dhillon argues that homeowners should consider the long-term operating costs of the equipment they purchase.

He says his heat pump cost approximately $10,000, an amount he considers comparable to what he would have spent replacing both a conventional furnace and an air conditioner.

Ontario’s Home Renovation Savings program offers rebates for qualifying heat pump installations, although eligibility and rebate amounts depend on factors including the home’s existing heating system and the equipment installed.

Dhillon encourages homeowners to explore heat pumps when their heating or cooling systems need replacing, rather than automatically purchasing another conventional system.

He offers similar advice to drivers considering their next vehicle, suggesting they compare electric options with gasoline-powered models.

The family’s changes extend beyond energy bills.

For Grewal, who enjoys cooking, switching from gas to induction meant challenging a common belief about preparing traditional Indian meals.

“I am fond of cooking, and I cook a lot,” she said. “I used to hear Indian cooking can’t be done well on an electric stove, which is not true.”

She also buys locally grown produce during Ontario’s growing season and freezes it for use throughout the winter.

“We have the best garlic here, and saag (rapini), tomatoes, and I have all of that produce saved up to use in winter,” she said.

The family also uses cloth napkins and reusable utensils instead of disposable alternatives.

“To use something once and throw it away just for a little convenience creates so much garbage,” Grewal said. “It is disrespectful to the Earth.”

“Sustainability is modern,” she added.

Their household choices come at a time when both the cost of living and the financial consequences of climate change are concerns for Canadians. Dhillon worries that increasingly severe weather could add further pressure to food prices, home insurance, and household expenses.

For Dhillon and Grewal, the goal is not to suggest that every family must make all these changes at once. They hope their experience encourages others to consider practical alternatives when replacing appliances, heating equipment, or vehicles.

And while their energy bills have become a remarkable part of their story, Dhillon says his greatest motivation remains the world he will leave to his children.

“My living should not ruin the only planet we have,” he said. “I shouldn’t leave the planet in a worse shape for my children than what I got from my parents.”