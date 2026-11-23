Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
Posted November 23, 2026 4:20 pm.
Toronto police say a male motorcyclist has been injured in a Scarborough collision Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.
When they arrived on scene, police found a male motorcyclist who they say was injured after being struck by a vehicle.
The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to paramedics.
Police say the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene.