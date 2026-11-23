Toronto police say a male motorcyclist has been injured in a Scarborough collision Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.

When they arrived on scene, police found a male motorcyclist who they say was injured after being struck by a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Police say the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene.