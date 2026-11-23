Newly-minted Ontario Liberal Leader Navdeep Bains is looking to “rebuild the party” in an attempt to help it regain popularity and move up from its third-party status in the provincial legislature.

In an interview with Breakfast Television on Monday, Bains said he was focused on recruiting candidates to run for office under the party’s banner and addressing public concerns about affordability.

“Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work, and earn the trust of the people of this province,” Bains said. “We’re taking nothing for granted, but my fundamental belief is you got to serve people, that’s why I’m running. That’s why we’re rebuilding the party.”

“It’s not about Liberals. We want this government to succeed,” Bains added. “I want Doug Ford and the Conservatives to do well, our province needs them more than ever, but it’s frustrating to watch him ignore the people, and focus sadly on his donors or his buddies.”

Bains, a former Liberal cabinet minister and Rogers Communications executive, was elected to lead the Ontario Liberals on Saturday, after defeating provincial caucus member and former hospital president Lee Fairclough, former bank executive Stephanie Bowman and former political staffer Dylan Marando.

Newly-elected leader of the Ontario Liberal Party Navdeep Bains appears on Breakfast Television on Nov. 23, 2026. CITYNEWS

Saturday was the party’s third leadership contest since former premier Kathleen Wynne resigned following the party’s sweeping defeat in the 2018 election.

Steven Del Duca was chosen as leader in 2020 but resigned two years later after a disappointing election result, and Bonnie Crombie served as leader from late 2023 until early this year, when she left following a weak leadership vote at an annual general meeting.

Both of Bains’ predecessors also failed to secure a seat in the provincial legislature.

When asked for specific details about when and where Bains plans to run for a seat at Queen’s Park, he deflected, saying he remains focused on rebuilding the party and finding good candidates to run for office.

“I definitely will be running, but I think the bigger goal is to make sure – and this is the mandate I got from the membership – is that we win another 50 more seats on top of the 14 that we have, to form a majority government and replace Doug Ford and the Conservatives,” he said.

Bains also pledged to address the cost of living, and improve education and make health care services more reliable.

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