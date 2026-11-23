Nvidia, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, has reinstated Jensen Huang as its CEO and president following weeks of controversy, the company wrote in a news release shared Monday morning.

“The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead Nvidia,” the statement reads.

Huang was ousted from the company earlier this month following reports that he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

Huang said in a statement that he was “honored” to return to the job and “lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.”

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” he wrote. “I want to thank the Nvidia Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process.”

“I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading Nvidia during this period,” Huang added. “I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Trump praises Huang’s reinstatement

U.S. President Donald Trump quickly responded to the company’s decision with a social media post in which he praised Nvidia’s board of directors for making “the correct and proper decision” to reinstate Huang.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump wrote. “The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security.”

Trump said he confirmed with the U.S. Attorney General that the government does not possess any evidence that Huang engaged in any unlawful conduct.

“On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure,” he added. “Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security.”