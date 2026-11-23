OTTAWA — The federal government is considering broadening the mandate of its new defence procurement agency to allow it to handle more than just big-ticket contracts.

Parliament is in the midst of scrutinizing Bill C-40, which proposes to convert the Liberals’ new Defence Investment Agency into a Crown corporation with the goal of creating a one-stop shop for prospective defence contractors.

Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement, told a House of Commons committee today the government has heard that its new model for doling out defence contracts might complicate things for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Currently, the Defence Investment Agency is focused on handling contracts worth more than $100 million, while lower-value tenders are split between the Department of National Defence and Public Services and Procurement Canada.

That dollar figure is missing from Bill C-40 and Fuhr says the government is having an active conversation about bringing all of that spending under the Defence Investment Agency and the Defence Department.

Fuhr says the government will make it clear where smaller defence contractors need to go to sell their services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press