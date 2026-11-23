Ottawa recruiting commissioners for wrongful-conviction review body
Posted November 23, 2026 4:06 am.
Last Updated November 23, 2026 5:49 am.
OTTAWA — The federal government is beginning recruitment for its independent Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission.
It says in a news release that recruitment of commissioners is the next step in building a team to examine potentially wrongful convictions.
The government says the commission will review applications from people who believe they have been wrongly convicted.
The Liberal government passed a bill to allow for the creation of the commission in December 2024, but the organization is still not set up.
Currently, wrongful convictions are dealt with through a ministerial review process, which has been criticized for taking too much time to review too few cases.
The commission won’t be able to overturn a conviction but will have the power to order a new trial or appeal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.
Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press