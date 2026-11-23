OTTAWA — The federal government is beginning recruitment for its independent Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission.

It says in a news release that recruitment of commissioners is the next step in building a team to examine potentially wrongful convictions.

The government says the commission will review applications from people who believe they have been wrongly convicted.

The Liberal government passed a bill to allow for the creation of the commission in December 2024, but the organization is still not set up.

Currently, wrongful convictions are dealt with through a ministerial review process, which has been criticized for taking too much time to review too few cases.

The commission won’t be able to overturn a conviction but will have the power to order a new trial or appeal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press