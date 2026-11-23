A coroner’s inquest into the death of a Black man who was shot by police in Mississauga, Ont., heard Monday that officers did not necessarily plan to arrest him that night nearly seven years ago.

Peel regional police Det. Mani Sharifi said that changed when officers surveilling Jamal Francique saw him breaching his bail conditions by leaving his home on Jan. 7, 2020.

Sharifi said the plan was for police to continue surveillance on Francique, which they had been doing for roughly three or four days, when the opportunity for an arrest came up. Had Francique not left the house that evening, officers observing him would have eventually left, he said under questioning from counsel for the police force.

Francique, 28, was fatally shot by police when they attempted to arrest him as he started to drive away from the Mississauga townhouse complex.

The inquest has heard that he did not receive medical care until a tactical unit arrived about 20 minutes later and removed him from the vehicle, which had smashed into the pillar of a nearby garage. Francique died in hospital days later.

Jurors have heard that police were observing Francique for days after receiving a tip that he may have a gun and was involved in drug trafficking. However, police did not find any evidence to corroborate those allegations. The inquest has heard that officers instead determined they would arrest Francique for breaching the conditions of his bail, which included house arrest.

Asked by a juror why Francique was not arrested earlier in the week when police first observed him breaching his bail, Sharifi said his unit was focused on investigating if the man had a firearm or was involved in any drug activity.

Peel regional police Const. Ryan Andrews, who was also on scene in an unmarked police vehicle, testified that he could see Francique entering a car.

He said he attempted to let the other officers know over a police radio but another officer was using their device at the same time.

“I wasn’t sure if my transmission was fully heard by other members of the team,” he said. “The issues with the radios that we have is that there’s only one person that can speak at a time.”

He maintained that the plan was to arrest Francique before he entered his vehicle.

Andrews said Francique’s vehicle had made contact with Sharifi’s vehicle, which jurors previously heard had damage to the front passenger side bumper.

The inquest also heard on Monday that Andrews had been involved in a 2017 shooting case in which Francique was a victim. He said he was unaware of the connection to Francique until the inquest counsel brought it to his attention.

Andrews said he had responded to reports of a man who walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

He said he did not recall speaking with members of Francique’s family at the time but noted that multiple people had shown up at the hospital and refused to provide identification.

“Because of the nature of the shooting and we didn’t have any information on who potential shooters were, I refused them access to Mr. Francique in order to protect him,” he said.

“Apart from your attendance on that day, did you have any further involvement in respect of that investigation into the shooting of Mr. Francique back in 2017?” asked inquest counsel Roger Shallow.

“No sir,” said Andrews.

Asked if he would have disclosed the connection to his supervisor at the time of the fatal attempt to arrest Francique in 2020, Andrews said he would.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.