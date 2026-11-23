A cheerleading coach from St. Catharines, Ont., is facing a sexual exploitation charge a month after he was charged with sexual assault offences.

Niagara regional police say detectives received information about a sexual assault dating back to a period between 2011 and 2012.

Police say the female victim, who was 16 years old at the time, reported being sexually assaulted by a cheerleading coach.

They say a 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation.

Police had charged the man last month with sexual assault, sexual interference and four counts of sexual exploitation after two women reported being sexually assaulted on several occasions between 2009 and 2012.

Police say the suspect was a volunteer cheerleading coach at high schools in St. Catharines within the District School Board of Niagara before opening his own cheerleading gym called Cheer Empire Eagles.

Detectives believe there may be additional sexual assault victims and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.