York Region’s chief administrative officer is departing from her position, according to freshly appointed York Region Chair Steven Del Duca.

Less than two weeks after Del Duca was appointed regional chair by the Ford government, he has invoked his “strong mayor” powers to replace CAO Erin Mahoney.

However, Del Duca tells CityNews the departure was reached by mutual agreement.

“Her leadership has helped shape our Region, strengthen our communities and position us for the future,” Del Duca said. “Her departure was reached by mutual agreement, and we wish Erin the very best.” he added.

This move marks Del Duca’s first time invoking the “strong mayor” powers.

Mahoney has served as the region’s CAO since September 2023.

He also confirmed he has appointed York Region Commissioner of Public Works Laura McDowell as interim CAO.

Meanwhile, merely hours before Del Duca’s move, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow used strong mayor powers to shake up her administration, as she replaced the city’s top bureaucrat, Paul Johnson.