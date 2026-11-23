Hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather over the weekend as temperatures are set to drop this week to closer to seasonal along with the potential for some flurries in the forecast.

The high for Monday was already reached earlier in the morning at 13 C with the afternoon high expected near 8 C. There is a thirty per cent chance of rain as well that could turn into some lake-effect snow as temperatures drop Monday night in the GTA and further north.

As the winds shift to the northwest with gusts between 15 and 30 kilometres per hour, the overnight low will drop to -4 C.

The cooler weather will continue Tuesday with sunny breaks. It will only be getting up to a high of 3 C along with another low of -4 C overnight.

Wednesday will stay sunny and cold with a high near 4 C and a low near 0 C.

Showers will move in on Thursday in the evening hours with highs around 5 C and up to 30 mm of rain overnight. The low will hover around 3 C.

The rain is forecast to continue on Friday and the cooler temperatures will continue through the weekend.