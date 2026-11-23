Two 16-year-old boys were gunned down in Scarborough on Sunday and tragically became Toronto’s 35th and 36th homicide victims this year, adding to an alarming trend of rising crime and violence among the city’s youth.

The deaths come on the heels of two other separate shootings in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two 18-year-olds earlier in November.

As per Toronto Police, 114 young people have been arrested for firearms related offences in 2026, just slightly fewer than the 120 arrested last year.

“That’s still higher than 2023 (110), 2022 (87), 2021 (80), and 2020 (92),” said police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer.

The former executive director of the Toronto Youth Cabinet says young people in Toronto are not only disproportionately victims of violence and crime, but also disproportionately the perpetrators of those acts as well.

“When we see these young lives lost to gun violence, it’s not just a life. It’s a life full of potential. It’s an individual who has a family, an individual who has friends who cared about them and who are now going to miss them,” said policy consultant and youth advocate Stephen Mensah.

“I think we need to start humanizing these acts of violence and not just fall numb to it. I know we continuously see the headlines… of a young person shot and killed. But these are individuals who had hope for a future who unfortunately have lost that.”

We already know the solutions that work

Mensah says that over the years, young people have been fairly clear about what they need to keep them off the streets and is calling on all levels of government to listen.

“I’ve long said that the best antidote to crime is a good job. Young people want meaningful employment, they want to contribute to the economy,” he said.

“Throughout my time at City Hall and even before that, young people have consistently told us of the need for meaningful and gainful employment. Young people are unable to access jobs that are going to help them towards a future of career success and economic security,” he said.

In addition, he says young people are calling for meaningful investments in responsive youth programming that supports them with their mental health and trauma as well as conflict mediation.

“When we talk about solutions – we already know what works – but we’re not scaling them up to benefit more young people. The problem that we’re facing in our society is a big problem and the investments we’re making are unfortunately not big investments,” he said.

“If young people are going to be easily susceptible and recruited by organized criminals who are giving them money, status, belonging, then legitimate institutions and governments need to ensure that we’re also making huge investments to support young people equally.”

Mensah also added that increased enforcement is not the answer and does not serve as a deterrent to a life of crime.

“We’re not going to be able to police our way out of this epidemic of youth violence. The reality is police officers cannot be at every intersection across the city, and nor should we want that as a reality for our city,” he said.

“We really need to do the work we need to, yes, ensure police have the resources and investments they need, but that young people also have the serious and meaningful investments they need to feel supported here in the city of Toronto.”

Sayer agrees that police are only one line of defence.

“When it comes to youth violence, police are one stakeholder, but this is a broader, multi-stakeholder issue. In addition to enforcement, Toronto Police are also part of important prevention initiatives including the City’s SafeTO initiative, which takes a long-term, multi-disciplinary approach to disrupt the conditions that lead to this kind of violence,” she said.

“We also need a justice-system response that helps deter young people from picking up firearms in the first place and holds them accountable in a meaningful and realistic way.”

Addressing the shooting deaths in Scarborough in an unrelated press conference on Monday, Mayor Olivia Chow said the incident was heartbreaking and sent her condolences to friends and family.

While saying youth gun violence has decreased by 40 per cent since last year because of the City’s investments, she also agreed that more targeted youth programming is a must.

“Absolutely, we must invest in violence prevention programs for young people so that they can find a mentor, so that they can find themselves in these harder times – especially in some of the neighbourhoods – so they don’t need to pick up a gun in the first place,” she said.

“One shooting, two deaths is too many. I will continue to work with mothers who have lost their sons, I will continue to work with our frontline youth violence prevention officers, I will continue to take the best practices that we have seen when we invest in these programs and make sure that young people will find themselves and not have to pickup illegal guns.”

She added that she is also working very closely with the public safety minister to stop “these illegal American guns crossing the border.”

Meanwhile Mensah says he’s waiting for some real, significant steps to be taken, saying that stop gaps and pocket change are not going to help.

“That’s not going to cut it and young people have made it loud and clear that they want to be prioritized, they want to be focused on. And so my hope for City Hall and all levels of government is we finally need to show young people that we care about them and that we’re serious about making the investments that they deserve to succeed and thrive and build a future here in the City of Toronto.”

However, he remains optimistic and hopes that Toronto’s youth can hold on to the belief that change is coming.

“There is hope and the hope comes from the fact that there are people, not just your parents, not just your friends, but community members, advocates, leaders like myself, who are going to continue to step up and stand up for you, who are going to continue to speak up on your behalf and provide you with the opportunity to also have your voices heard,” he said.

“I think there is always a way forward when we can persist and try to seek community together. And so my message to young people is try to not lose hope, because I know it’s a challenging time we’re facing in society, but there is going to be a better way forward if we just stick together.”