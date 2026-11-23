For nearly two centuries, residents of Mississauga’s Meadowvale Village have worked hard to preserve its historic charm, picturesque surroundings and 19th-century architecture.

But a soon-to-open cannabis store along Old Derry Road has sparked a growing backlash, with residents questioning how the business received approval without what they believe was adequate public notice.

“We could not imagine this coming to Meadowvale Village. It’s so out of character,” said Terry Wilson, a lifelong resident of the community.

The village, founded 190 years ago, has been a source of pride for those who call it home.

“For the last 40 years, the residents of the village have been working very hard to protect the unique character of this village,” said Jim Holmes, president of the Meadowvale Residents’ Association.

They’re not against cannabis sales, recognizing its legality in Canada but residents say the location of the store “doesn’t fit” and are also raising serious questions about the provincial approval process which allowed the store to open.

They’re placing the blame on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), which oversees the licensing of cannabis retail stores.

Under provincial rules, a proposed cannabis store is subject to a 15-day public notice period, which gives residents a chance to submit objections. But residents say they were unaware of the application until after that window had closed and the store had already been approved.

“Extremely disappointing is the lack of transparency by the AGCO and the rules we feel have not been properly followed,” said resident Dennis Hingsberg.

According to the AGCO, notice was posted on its website, distributed through email alerts to subscribers and displayed in the storefront window.

But residents argue those measures were inadequate, they say the property was previously a real estate office.

“Those front windows are plastered with real estate notices and of course no one’s going to notice if some little addition is put in there unless they’re interested in real estate,” Wilson said. “No one saw it.”

Lou D’Souza, who lives directly across the street from the proposed store, says he never noticed the posting.

“I have never seen this sign,” he said.

And he believes he isn’t alone. “There’s not a single person who spoke with me, said that they [saw] the sign,” said D’Souza.

D’Souza argues the AGCO should have followed the same rules residents are held to in Meadowvale. He says they must adhere to strict protocols when making any upgrades or changes to their homes.

“Let’s say I were to make changes to my house. All my neighbours within 500 metres of me receive a paper notice saying, ‘Lou D’Souza, at this address, wants to do XYZ on the exterior of his property’,” he explained.

Residents say they only found out about the store after the owner erected a large “coming soon” sign at the property. By then, they say, the opportunity to object had passed.

Beyond the notification process, residents are also questioning whether a cannabis retailer is appropriate for the historic neighbourhood.

“Not only a threat to the historical significance here, but also kids are nearby, schools are nearby,” Wilson said.

“There’s children’s playgrounds, there’s four schools in the area,” added Hingsberg.

The AGCO, however, says the proposed store complies with provincial requirements, including the rule prohibiting cannabis retail locations within 150 metres of a school.

While the store may meet those legal requirements, residents say their concerns extend beyond minimum distances and licensing regulations. They’re now organizing in hopes of having the decision reconsidered.

They’ve launched a website, staged protests and circulated a petition that has already gathered more than 2,000 signatures.

“We’re trying to see if we can get the public notice period reopened, but aside from that, we’re not letting down. We will keep going.” Hingsberg said.

The store’s owner did not respond to CityNews’ request for comment.

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.