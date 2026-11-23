In today’s The Big Story podcast, 90 minutes with the world’s biggest leaders, and not much beyond diplomatic pictures and unnerving quotes came out of it.

Russia’s Putin, America’s Trump and China’s Jinping met for trilateral talks last week at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. They emerged with a peace declaration and a warning against the ICC and UN, but without a robust plan for prohibiting nuclear arsenals.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Ben Rowswell, consultant with Catalyze4 and former Canadian Foreign Diplomat to discuss what these talks mean for Canada’s sovereign future, and whether or not our country has any business creating a nuclear-weapons program.

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