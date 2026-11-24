Police in London, Ont., say they have identified the suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old girl nearly six decades ago using advanced genetic technology.

They say Jacqueline “Jackie” Dunleavy was last seen after finishing her shift at a variety store in the evening of Jan. 9, 1968.

Police say three youths found Dunleavy dead on the grounds of a school, now known as Matthews Hall, at around 8 p.m. that evening.

They say while she had a head injury, the investigation revealed she had died of strangulation.

Investigators say they identified Michael Joseph Moore, who was 25 years old at the time, as the person responsible for the girl’s murder after re-examination of carefully persevered evidence and additional DNA testing.

They say no criminal charges will be laid because Moore died in 2018.

Police said while the case has been thoroughly reviewed by generations of investigators over the years, the use of modern genetic genealogy made it possible to “construct family trees and narrow the investigation toward a potential suspect.”

“Our investigators conducted additional interviews, gathered new evidence, and obtained DNA samples for comparison. Those samples were submitted to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis,” Det. Mike Budzyn, who is leading the investigation, said in a news release.

“Based on the evidence obtained through this investigation, we are confident that the evidentiary threshold to support criminal charges was met. Had Moore been alive today, he would have been arrested and charged in relation to Jackie’s murder.”

Identifying the suspect answers questions that the victim’s family and community had for decades, police said.

Investigators are now asking people who knew Moore to come forward.

“Information that may not have seemed significant at the time could have meaning today,” police said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.