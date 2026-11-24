Bonuses for Red Seal trades workers are set to be delivered starting early next month.

Since last week, tradespeople who completed an apprenticeship and earned their certification in a Red Seal trade on or after April 1, 2025, have been able to apply for a $5,000 completion bonus.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says more than 16,000 applications have been received and the first payments will go out to eligible people starting the first week of December.

Starting in July, “trade qualifiers” who haven’t completed an apprenticeship but have enough practical work experience and are certified in a Red Seal trade, can apply for the bonus as well.

Red Seal trades are skilled jobs with national standards, including for training, such as electricians, plumbers and welders.

The Liberals have announced billions of dollars in spending to train up to 100,000 new skilled workers over the next half decade to support the government’s ambitious infrastructure agenda.