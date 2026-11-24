Halton Regional Police have arrested a 91-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Burlington.

Police say they began investigation in mid-November when the man was seen allegedly sexually assaulting a vulnerable adult female.

Investigators found that the suspect had allegedly committed five sexual assaults involving two vulnerable women in Burlington between July and November.

Ewald Radke from Burlington was arrested on November 20 and charged with five counts of sexual assault. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police believe there may be more alleged victims and a photo of the suspect has been released. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.

Halton police are reminding the public that there is no statute of limitations for reporting a sexual assault and it can be reported to police for investigation regardless of how long ago the incident occurred.