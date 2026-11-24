SEATTLE — An American charged as a co-conspirator in the deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., has filed an application for release from jail claiming her messages with the shooter are protected under the First Amendment.

James Bryant pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country in a Seattle court in October and was kept in custody. The magistrate found Bryant, who uses female pronouns and goes by the name Melody, would pose a danger if allowed internet access.

The criminal complaint against Bryant, 30, alleges she colluded online with shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, and attempted to set up a livestream of the murders.

Van Rootselaar killed eight people last February, including five students and an educational assistant at the local secondary school, before fatally shooting herself as police closed in.

U.S. prosecutors allege Bryant also advised Van Rootselaar on where to carry out the attack and sent the shooter money to buy a lighter for an explosive device.

In a 33-page filing to court last week, Bryant’s lawyers argued that the 73,858 individual texts between Bryant and the shooter were misconstrued.

The lawyers said about two-thirds of the texts were from Van Rootselaar to Bryant, and that the American often discouraged the Canadian teenager’s violent urges.

The documents cite some of the texts exchanged between Bryant and Van Rootselaar — including texts in which the teenager fantasizes about killing her family, other people and herself.

Van Rootselaar also sent messages about her desire for notoriety and what it would take to surpass the deaths in the La Loche school shooting in Saskatchewan in 2016 and the École Polytechnique massacre in Quebec in 1989.

Bryant’s lawyers said that while Bryant sometimes joined in Van Rootselaar’s fantasies, “the chats also contain an extended discussion of how Van Rootselaar would commit mass murder if she grew to the size of a giant.”

The lawyers said Bryant’s jokes “may be tasteless and, in retrospect, were ill considered,” but they are protected by the First Amendment because Van Rootselaar had made it clear she had no immediate intention to commit an act of violence.

“For better or worse, the First Amendment also protects their debate about whether a school shooting or attack on a crowd would be more likely to make someone infamous, even if the government tries to recast that conversation as ‘tactical advice,'” Bryant’s application said.

The lawyers argued that Bryant also worried that reporting Van Rootselaar would lead her to act out.

The application points out that Van Rootselaar spoke about her murderous plans to other people and on ChatGPT. Bryant’s lawyers said family members and friends bought Van Rootselaar ammunition — even after her release from psychiatric hospitalization — and the RCMP returned her guns.

“Because neither Ms. Bryant, OpenAI … the many people Van Rootselaar communicated with online, Van Rootselaar’s family, nor the RCMP wanted Van Rootselaar to use her firearms to kill anyone, none are responsible as co-conspirators for her actions, even if each of these provided services that helped Van Rootselaar commit her crime,” the document said.

Bryant’s lawyers argue she would not pose a threat to society if she is released ahead of trial next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington, D.C.

The Canadian Press