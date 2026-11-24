OTTAWA — Canada and Qatar have signed a new agreement that looks to encourage increased investment, despite widespread criticism of Qatar’s human rights record.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and her Qatari counterpart Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed signed the Canada-Qatar Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement in Ottawa on Tuesday.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, who led negotiations on the agreement, said he’s proud to see the deal signed because it means more Qatari investment in Canada and more opportunities for Canadian businesses in Qatar.

Sidhu said in a media statement that Qatar’s economy is worth nearly $300 billion. He said the Qatar Investment Authority is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with nearly US$600 billion in assets.

Canada and Qatar’s bilateral trade exceeds $350 million, said Sidhu, who added that foreign direct investment from Qatar has reached $338 million.

“With this agreement, we’re going to grow that figure,” he said. “The opportunity here is real.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Doha in January, becoming the first sitting Canadian prime minister to visit Qatar. He made the trip after visiting Beijing.

Conservative MP Shuv Majumdar chided Carney on the platform X over his outreach to both China and Qatar, citing their dire human rights records and past support for Canada’s adversaries.

“They traffic in the worst elements of the world because they turn these assets they’ve built up into the indispensable dependencies,” Majumdar said. He said Canada should instead boost trade ties with Taiwan and Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel.

Human Rights Watch still raises numerous concerns about Qatar, citing slave labour resulting in migrant work deaths, restrictions on free expression and increasing surveillance.

The country chafed at widespread criticism of its treatment of migrant workers and its human rights record in the lead-up to its 2022 hosting of the FIFA World Cup. During that event, Qatar’s officials barred the entry of articles of clothing with rainbows — including items without LGBTQ+ themes.

Sidhu was in Qatar just ahead of Carney’s visit. Sidhu said while he was in Doha, he pitched Canadian projects to the Qatar Investment Authority and the two countries agreed to launch a Canada-Qatar business council.

“The Gulf is one of the most important regions in the world as we work to attract $1 trillion in new investment to Canada and double our non-U.S. exports over the next decade,” said Sidhu. “That investment will build major projects here at home. And it will create good-paying jobs for Canadian workers.”

“We’re moving fast to diversify our trade relationships and build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy, and this agreement is another step forward.”

Qatar has said it serves as a mediator in international talks with the Taliban. The Taliban have maintained a political office in Qatar for years, including during the period immediately prior to their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.

-With files from Dylan Robertson, Kyle Duggan and The Associated Press

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press