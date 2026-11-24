OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Forces Military Police has been charged with five service offences.

Sgt. Harold Cubillos-Tejada is accused of being absent without leave, two counts of disobeying a lawful command of a superior officer and two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

The military police did not provide details of the alleged offences.

Brig.-Gen. Vanessa Hanrahan, the commander of the military police, says Cubillos-Tejada faces a professional code of conduct investigation.

Hanrahan says the sergeant has been suspended from policing duties and functions and assigned to administrative duties.

She says that if the charges proceed to prosecution, the case will be heard in the military justice system.