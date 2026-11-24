Conservative MPs are looking for answers about planned cuts to Parks Canada.

The organization has signalled upwards of 700 positions could be eliminated, along with Banff’s dog search and rescue program.

Manitoba Conservative MP Branden Leslie said he’s hoping to invite senior Parks Canada officials and union representatives to the House of Commons environment committee.

He told The Canadian Press he wants to look into the consequences of the cuts, particularly as Parks Canada saw a 13 per cent increase in visitors last year.

In the latest federal budget, Ottawa said it plans to bring back the Canada Strong pass next year, which gave free admission to national parks.

Leslie said he plans to have his motion addressed when the committee meets Tuesday afternoon.