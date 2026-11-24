CALGARY — Consulting firm Deloitte is pitching an expansion of the Canada Infrastructure Bank to include an “early projects office” aimed at helping nascent infrastructure proposals get far enough along to attract private-sector investment.

The office would be focused on “unsticking” projects that would otherwise fizzle out before proponents are comfortable making a final investment decision. Its mandate would complement, but not overlap with, that of the major projects office, which Ottawa set up last year to speed up projects deemed in the national interest.

The early projects office would shepherd proposals that may have merit, but might not be national in scope or meet the criteria outlined in the federal legislation that created the major projects office. Projects submitted to the major projects office are evaluated based on the extent to which they can strengthen Canada’s autonomy, resilience and security, provide economic benefit to Canada, are likely to succeed; advance Indigenous interests, and help tackle climate change.

“The major projects office is about moving projects toward the finish line; the (early projects office) is about getting them to the starting line — with the wind at their back,” Deloitte said in the report released Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has said it aims to unlock $1 trillion in investment over five years. The Canada Investment Summit in September came with a 66-page prospectus detailing projects in need of capital, spanning an array of sectors and at various stages of development.

Deloitte analyzed the 167 projects highlighted in the prospectus, and figures about one-third would benefit from an early projects office.

The firm then further examined 54 of those and modelled how many would be able to reach a final investment decision by 2030 with the help of an early projects office. It concluded that with a final investment decision being made three or four years sooner than would otherwise be the case, $191 billion in private sector investment would be unlocked, versus $65 billion under the status quo.

Deloitte’s proposal envisions the establishment of a $5-billion Early Development Fund to kick-start those projects.

Jordan Eizenga, a partner in Deloitte’s infrastructure team in Toronto who co-authored the report, said there are projects in the prospectus seeking hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars.

“What they probably need first is to seek (tens of millions) to advance the project, to shape it, scope it to the point at which you actually could get a private investor to take it on,” Eizenga said in an interview.

“That money is the riskiest money.”

Eizenga said he sees the early projects office taking a portfolio approach, much like a venture capital fund would.

“Some projects that you will have spent a bunch of money on go nowhere. Some projects you spent a much of money on go forward and are OK,” he said.

“And some projects that spend a bunch of money go forward and make a boatload of money for the government, the economy, the local community.”

Deloitte argues an early project office would be well suited to be rolled into the existing Canada Infrastructure Bank, which provides financing to projects that might struggle to find a private investor, but serve some of the public-interest goals set by Ottawa, such as developing clean energy and improving housing affordability.

“They have the competency, they know project finance, they know infrastructure development,” Eizenga said.

“I think they could do it probably better than anybody else.”

Canada is in a “moment of crisis,” Eizenga said.

“We need to try new things and we need to take bets,” he said.

“And in this case, the most sensible party to take those bets is the government. And within the government, the most capable entity is the Canada Infrastructure Bank.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press