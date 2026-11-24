Jensen Huang’s time-out only lasted a just over ten days, but with a little support from the U.S. President himself, the ousted CEO got his job back.

The move resulted in bipartisan criticism who are sounding the alarm on one of Huang’s affairs with an alleged Chinese Spy, Alice Huang.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired to discuss how the markets have since reacted to Monday morning’s announcement and where the White House’s priorities really lie.